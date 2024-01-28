Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $57,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,150,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,913,604. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

