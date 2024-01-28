Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,502,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,502,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $298.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.89. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.