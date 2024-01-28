Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS MEJHY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 531. Meiji has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Meiji in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

