Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. On average, analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MBIN opened at $43.50 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.18%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $671,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 14,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $255,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

