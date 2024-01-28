Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Meridian had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Meridian Price Performance

MRBK stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Meridian has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Meridian by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 98.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 10.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

