Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MSB stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The mining company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mesabi Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

About Mesabi Trust

(Get Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.