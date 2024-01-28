Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.3% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,159,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.95 and a fifty-two week high of $396.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

