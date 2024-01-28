MetisDAO Market Cap Achieves $390.90 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $390.90 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $85.47 or 0.00202142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017368 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00017620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,254.92 or 0.99937696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011299 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 87.27146584 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $13,103,623.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.