Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (MOT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on February 7th

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
