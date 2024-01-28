Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (MOT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on February 7th

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.