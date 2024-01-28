Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 9,300 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $599,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

