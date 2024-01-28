Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $1.01 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5 %

Autodesk stock opened at $253.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

