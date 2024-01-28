Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $405,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $769.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $703.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $783.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

