Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $909,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on HEICO

HEICO Trading Down 0.6 %

HEI opened at $183.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.22. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $191.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.