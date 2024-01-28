Meyer Handelman Co. Makes New $815,000 Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 98,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 433,085 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $43,545.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.48 per share, with a total value of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at $807,498.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $659,914 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Post

Post Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Post stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.94. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.