Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 588 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. UBS Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.