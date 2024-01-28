Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 219 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $528.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.97 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

