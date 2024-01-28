Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 2,490 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $149.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $184.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

