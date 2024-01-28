Meyer Handelman Co. Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $377.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.96 and its 200-day moving average is $407.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.02 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.33.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

