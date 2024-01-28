Mina Price Reaches $1.09 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $35.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,119,162,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,697,933 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,118,998,252.8400393 with 1,041,392,771.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.07455424 USD and is up 7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $50,461,753.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

