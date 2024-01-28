MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 2,881.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MISUMI Group Trading Down 0.1 %

MSSMY stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 8.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.26. MISUMI Group has a 52-week low of 6.92 and a 52-week high of 13.11.

Get MISUMI Group alerts:

MISUMI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.