Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in January

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance
MSHXF stock opened at C$26.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.68. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 12-month low of C$26.91 and a 12-month high of C$26.91.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile
