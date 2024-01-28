Mizuho Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $935.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $900.00 to $935.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LRCX. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $778.05.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $26.56 on Thursday, hitting $839.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $756.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $687.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

