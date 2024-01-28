Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Issues Earnings Results

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $28.38 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Mobileye Global by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBLY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

