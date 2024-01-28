Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Barclays

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.18.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,115,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,645. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.60 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Mobileye Global by 85.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,732,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,071 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 2,243,797 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.