Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,344 shares during the period. Moderna makes up about 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $188,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $193.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,899 shares of company stock worth $11,492,838. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

