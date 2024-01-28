Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on February 26th

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 255.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

NYSE MDV opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. Modiv Industrial has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $114.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.36.

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.17). Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Modiv Industrial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

