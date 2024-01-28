Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

Modiv Industrial stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.36. Modiv Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modiv Industrial will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Featured Stories

