Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Increases Dividend to €1.60 Per Share

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of €1.60 ($1.74) per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mondi Price Performance

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,492.50 ($18.96) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. The company has a market capitalization of £6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 995.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,465.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,374.78. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,290.94 ($16.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,761.10 ($22.38).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philip Yea purchased 2,500 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.34) per share, for a total transaction of £38,050 ($48,348.16). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,532 shares of company stock worth $3,850,967. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Articles

