Monero (XMR) Price Hits $160.57 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and $49.50 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $160.57 or 0.00378112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,467.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00159512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.21 or 0.00570350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00056296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00170917 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,390,243 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.