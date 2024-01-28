Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$5.75.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Moneta Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of Moneta Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 61,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.35. Moneta Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.63 and a twelve month high of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Moneta Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

