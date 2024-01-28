MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $429.50.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.29. The company had a trading volume of 973,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,025. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.01. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $189.59 and a 12-month high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,277 shares of company stock valued at $57,223,711. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

