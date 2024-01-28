Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $856.85 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Moog Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOG.B opened at $140.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.03. Moog has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $145.48.

Moog Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

