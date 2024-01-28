Moon River Capital (CVE:MOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.60

Moon River Capital Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 9121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Moon River Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,630.00 and a beta of 2.62.

About Moon River Capital

(Get Free Report)

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It focuses on the development of the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares in British Columbia. The Davidson Property hosts a molybdenum-tungsten deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moon River Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moon River Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.