Morgan Stanley Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $400.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $369.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.06.

ACN opened at $371.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.92 and a 200-day moving average of $324.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

