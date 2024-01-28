Morgan Stanley (MS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Read Our Latest Report on MS

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,720 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,745 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.