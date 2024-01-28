Morgan Stanley Raises TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $40.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.04.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. TPG has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. TPG had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $321.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.03 million. On average, analysts expect that TPG will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,745.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

