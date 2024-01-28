Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MGRUF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 1,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
