MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in MSCI by 490.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its position in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in MSCI by 69.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in MSCI by 27.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in MSCI by 18.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $5.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $549.29. 561,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.15 and its 200-day moving average is $527.08. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

