Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

MLI stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $871,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,470 shares of company stock worth $5,635,331 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

