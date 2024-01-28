Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,540,000 after buying an additional 1,998,534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,640,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,428,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,064,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after buying an additional 51,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,635.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock worth $5,635,331. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

