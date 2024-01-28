Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.
Mullen Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MLLGF remained flat at $11.29 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLLGF shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
