NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Up 15.6% in January

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NACCO Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NACCO Industries
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:NC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,231. The stock has a market cap of $274.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.84. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.24.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 4.22%.
NACCO Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 35.80%.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
