NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Up 15.6% in January

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NACCO Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,231. The stock has a market cap of $274.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.84. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.24.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 4.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

