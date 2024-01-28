Nano (XNO) Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $150.06 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002659 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,349.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00159609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.48 or 0.00567860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00056262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00377537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00169752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

