Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Nasdaq by 58.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 368,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $58.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile



Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

