National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Piper Sandler

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get National Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBHC

National Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of National Bank stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $35.99. 136,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,572. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.85. National Bank has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in National Bank by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in National Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.