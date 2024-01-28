National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 136,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,572. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.85. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in National Bank by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,088,000 after buying an additional 298,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Bank by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National Bank by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in National Bank by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 157,359 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

