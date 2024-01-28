Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.69

Shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as low as $6.45. Natuzzi shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 367 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Natuzzi Trading Up 3.8 %

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

