Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NAVB opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388,900 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.