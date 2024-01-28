Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NAVB opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
