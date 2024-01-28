NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target Cut to $41.00

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NBTB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBTB

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBTB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 174,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $135.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.