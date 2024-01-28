Needham & Company LLC Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $22.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.24.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,757,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,471,552. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,175,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,590,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,315 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

